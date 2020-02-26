Pune cooperative bank fraud: NCP leader Anil Bhosale, three others arrested

THE Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Pune city police arrested NCP leader Anil Bhosale and three others in connection with an alleged fraud of Rs 71 crore in a cooperative bank. (File) THE Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Pune city police arrested NCP leader Anil Bhosale and three others in connection with an alleged fraud of Rs 71 crore in a cooperative bank. (File)

THE Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Pune city police late on Tuesday night arrested Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Member of Legislative Council of Maharashtra Anil Bhosale and three others in connection with an alleged fraud of Rs 71 crore in a cooperative bank headquartered in the city.

EOW officials arrested Bhosale along with senior bank office bearers Tanaji Padwal and SV Jadhav and Chief Accountant Shailesh Bhosale. The four arrested persons are scheduled to be produced before a court in Pune on Wednesday.

An offence was registered against Bhosale, his wife and 14 others in the second week of January for allegedly under-reporting transactions worth Rs 71.78 crore by forging the records of Shivajirao Bhosale Cooperative Bank Ltd.

The offence was registered following a financial audit of the bank for the year 2018-2019 on the directions of the Reserve Bank of India. The audit had brought to light a shortfall of over Rs 71 crore in cash-on-hand segment, a police official said. The case was then transferred to EOW for further investigation.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.