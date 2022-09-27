scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

Pune: Woman injured in explosion after leaked cooking gas in Narhe Gaon

Fire Brigade officials have identified the woman as Chaitrali Ishwar Mandhare, 30, who sustained burn injuries on her hands and legs.

Officials said the Fire Brigade control room received a call around 3 about a kitchen gas explosion and subsequent fire in the building. (Express File Photo)

A woman sustained burn injuries early Tuesday in a fire caused after gas from an LPG cylinder leaked and exploded in her kitchen in the Narhe Gaon area of Pune, said fire department officials.

They said the incident took place around 3 am on the ground floor flat of a four-storey Sonai Niwas building.

Officials said the Fire Brigade control room received a call around 3 about a kitchen gas explosion and subsequent fire in the building after which they deployed a fire tender from the Sinhagad Road fire station. Firefighters removed the leaking gas cylinder and also two more stored in Mandhare’s kitchen. They also controlled the fire that had started due to the explosion.

“By the time we reached, a woman who had sustained burn injuries was taken to a nearby private hospital for treatment by her family members. The primary probe suggests that the cooking gas leaking from a kitchen cylinder exploded due to an oil lamp lit in the house. The resultant fire caused damages in the house,” said a fire officer from Sinhagad Road police station.

First published on: 27-09-2022 at 11:50:29 am
