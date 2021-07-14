Pune: Cook found murdered at a bus stop, robbery suspected

A 35-year-old man from Mumbai working at an eatery in Pune district was found murdered at a bus stop in Pune Station area. While the suspect is yet to be identified, the preliminary probe points to robbery as a motive, officials have said.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Babu Kadam (35), who was from Ghatkopar in Mumbai and worked at an eatery in Shirur town of Pune district. Kadam was found dead around 8 am on Tuesday morning at a bus stop near Pune Station. Police officials said that the man could have been dead for hours before being noticed and reported as many passersby could have thought him to lying there in an inebriated state. Subsequent probe throughout the day on Tuesday pointed to murder.

Senior inspector Yashwant Gawari, in-charge of Bundgarden police station said, “The death was reported to us around 8 am. The nature of wounds and preliminary probe points to it being a murder. We have spoken to his employer who has told us that the deceased was given some cash before he left Shirur to go to Mumbai. Primary probe points to robbery as a motive but we are yet to ascertain it.”

Senior inspector Gawari added, “We have launched a probe into some initial clues including the footage from security cameras installed in the area.”