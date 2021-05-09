Pune: Cook arrested for ‘stealing Rs 60 lakh from employer’

Rajhans kept cash at home to give salaries to his employees, police said.

Pune: A cook has been arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 60 lakh from his employer. The money was stolen from the house of Ajit Rajhans (31), a resident of Mahindra Antheia society in Pimpri on April 28.

Rajhans lodged a complaint at Pimpri police station in this case, against his cook Anodku-mar Rajkumar Yadav (28), who is from Uttar Pradesh.

Rajhans kept cash at home to give salaries to his employees, police said.

During investigation, the police learned that the accused was hiding in Uttar Pradesh.