Pune: Convocation ceremony of NDA’s 142nd course today, passing out parade tomorrow

The convocation ceremony and the passing out parade (POP) of the 142nd course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) will be held on Sunday and Monday morning, respectively. While the chief executive officer (CEO) of NITI Aayog will be the chief guest for the convocation, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari will be the reviewing officer for the prestigious POP.

Every year, two batches of cadets pass out from India’s premier tri-services military academy based at Khadakwasla in Pune and continue with one more year of pre-commissioning training at the academies of their respective forces – Indian Military Academy in Dehradun for Army, Air Force Academy in Telangana’s Dundigal and Indian Naval Academy in Kerala’s Ezhimala. All three present service chiefs – Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari, Navy Chief Admiral Hari Kumar and Army Chief General Manoj Pande – are from the 61st course of the academy.

“Passing Out Parade of 142nd National Defence Academy Course will be livestreamed on 30 May 2022, Monday from 6.15 am onwards. Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, Chief of the Air Staff, will review the parade. Link: https://youtu.be/EiLvGmmWIWk,” tweeted the headquarters of the Integrated Defence Staff.

The convocation is slated to be held at the Habibullah Hall of the NDA, named after Major General Enaith Habibullah, former Commandant of the academy. The POP will be held at Khetrapal ground, named after Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, a posthumous recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, who was killed in action in the Battle of Basantar in the Battlefield of Shakargarh during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.