Pune: Contractor booked after controlled blast at construction site shatters window panes of adjacent buildings

The police booked the contractor of an ongoing residential project in Pune after a controlled blast at the site caused damages to the glass panes of apartments and vehicles at the residential buildings around the site in the Sus area of Pune on Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile, a separate probe has been initiated by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA).

The FIR filed in the case has been registered at the Hinjewadi police station by Vaishali Patkar, a social activist and a resident of the Bella Casa residential society. According to her complaint, a controlled blast was carried out around 4.30 pm at the construction site of VTP Group’s Verve project. “The blast caused the window panes of the adjacent Bella Casa and Western Hills Phase 1 and 2 to shatter. The explosion also damaged the windows of some of the cars,” Patkar complained.

After the residents approached the PMRDA and the police, the contractor, Mahendra Sasar, was booked by the police. The police said they have invoked Indian Penal Code Sections 336 (rash or negligent act to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) and 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) against the contractor.

A PMRDA officer said, “The real estate developer has been directed to submit all the necessary documents that gave him mining permission. We will go through the documents and take action against any violation and till then, the developer has been asked to stop the work at the construction site.”

Patkar said that when approached, the real estate developer refused to provide details of mining permission given for the blast. “The blast has damaged my vehicle as well as others in the society. No norms were followed while carrying out the blast which was also a threat to human life as there was complete negligence during the time of the blast.”