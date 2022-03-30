Pune contractor arrested while taking Rs 17,000 bribe for water connection

Maharashtra’s Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a civic works contractor for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs17,000 to secure a water connection from the Pune corporation for a resident.

The bureau arrested Mahesh Shinde, 54, on Tuesday under the Prevention of Corruption Act after a complaint was filed against him with the Chatushrungi division of the corporation’s water supply department.

Shinde allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000 to provide the connection. The contractor allegedly told the complainant that money had to be given to officials of the ranks of assistant engineer and junior engineer and also that Rs 2,000 had to be paid to the plumber.

The bureau verified the bribe demand on Monday. The next day, officials from the bureau laid a trap at the water supply department’s office on Karve Road and arrested Shinde allegedly while he accepted a bribe of Rs 17,000 from the complainant.

The bureau is also inquiring into the claims that corporation officials and the plumber had also sought bribes.