Pune: Continuous rain in catchment areas adds to water stock in city reservoirs

With more rain in store during this week, the reservoir stocks could touch the halfway mark of their respective capacities towards end of July, said officials at the irrigation division, Khadakwasla.(Representational image)

With continuous rainfall over Pune since the past four days, the reservoirs supplying drinking water to Pune city and Pimpri-Chinchwad townships are slowly adding water stock.

July and August remain the crucial months for this district, which receives the maximum quantum of rain during the monsoon season.

Rainfall recorded over the catchment areas of Khadakwasla, Varasgaon, Panshet, Temghar and Pavana have been of moderate to heavy intensity spells, helping these dams add stocks particularly during the last one week.

The collective water stock as on Tuesday was 14.47 TMC with most dams having reached over 35 per cent of their total capacity. Temghar dam, due to the ongoing repair works, is not fully operational and does not stock reserves.

Since June this year, rainfall over the catchment areas of dams along the Bhima river basin, barring Khadakwasla, has been appreciably good. The seasonal rainfall at the catchment sites is: Temghar – 856 mm, Pavana – 798 mm, Panshet – 6060 mm, Warasgaon – 595 mm and Khadakwasla – 277 mm.

With more rain in store during this week, the reservoir stocks could touch the halfway mark of their respective capacities towards end of July, said officials at the irrigation division, Khadakwasla.

Currently, Pune district’s seasonal rainfall is 4 per cent short of normal.