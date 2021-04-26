Pune continues to register an uptick in Covid-19 fatalities

The city reported 389 deaths in the last seven days as critically ill patients struggled to get oxygen. (Twitter/@PuneCityPolice)

Pune continues to register a large number of covid-19 fatalities, with an average of 55 deaths in the last week, even as the daily infections continue to reduce.

“The city for the seventh day consecutively registered a number of cured Covid patients more than those infected. The coming week is crucial for everyone so hope to get cooperation from all. There is a long way to go and we cannot afford to be negligent. Everyone should follow the Covid Appropriate Behaviour,” said mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

Amid the ongoing Covid-19 surge, the city registered its peak of 56,636 active cases on April 18 causing a struggle for the administration to manage the unexpected rise. The Pune Municipal Corporation had anticipated an active peak of 19,560 cases in case of another wave.

The city was among the first to reintroduce restrictions on free movement of public with implementing a weekend lockdown followed by stringent restrictions on weekdays.

Even though a dip in active cases – down by 7,347 in a week – comes as a relief, the death rate continues to rise. The city reported 389 deaths in the last seven days as critically ill patients struggled to get oxygen and ventilator beds despite administrative efforts to scale up the health infrastructure.

The mayor raised the constant need for medical oxygen, critical care beds along with Remedisiver. These demands have been made to the state government, he added.

“The shortage of medical oxygen has made the administration think on further increasing the Oxygen beds. Many private organisations are setting up Oxygen beds in their Covid Care Center (CCC). It is advisable that they should consult the public health department before doing so due to issues related to availability of medical Oxygen,” said deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar recently.

