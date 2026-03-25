Pune civic body puts time restriction on construction to check air and sound pollution

In a major relief to city residents from air as well as sound pollution due to construction projects, the Pune civic body has ordered a ban on construction activities from 9 pm to 7 am.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been receiving many complaints on air and sound pollution due to construction work. “It has been decided to allow construction works in the city between 7 am and 9 pm to check air and sound pollution,” said City Engineer Annirudha Pawaskar on Wednesday.

He said the decision was taken in a meeting by municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram. “The civic building permission department has been directed to mention the timings for construction activity in the certificate of permission,” he said.