Pune: Constable threatens to shoot himself after molesting colleague; cop who tries to stop him sustains injury

A constable posted at the headquarters of Pune City Police at Shivajinagar was arrested on charges of molesting a woman colleague while on duty. After the incident, the suspect threatened to shoot himself with a service rifle and while trying to stop him, another policeman sustained a bullet injury on his hand.

The suspect, identified as Mayur Saste (35), has been placed under arrest. The injured constable is being treated and is said to be out of danger.

According to officials of Shivajinagar police station, the woman police staffer was molested by Saste. When she was going to approach senior officials to complain, Saste threatened to shoot himself with his service rifle.

Preliminary investigation suggests that when the other constable tried to stop him, a bullet was fired after the trigger was accidentally pressed by Saste.

The other constable sustained an injury on his hand. Saste has been booked for molestation and attempted suicide, along with relevant sections of the Arms Act. He has been arrested, said a police official.

The headquarters of Pune police, located at Shivajinagar, is an official premises separate from that of the police commissioner’s office. The headquarter premises houses various administrative blocks, storage and supply units, along with a parade and physical training ground.

