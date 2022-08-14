scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 14, 2022

Pune constable caught red-handed while accepting bribe of Rs 5k, arrested

The complainant in the case had approached the Pune unit of the ACB alleging that constable Vijay Shinde had sought a bribe in connection with legal proceedings initiated against him.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
August 14, 2022 11:53:17 am
police constable corruptionThe police identified the arrested constable as Vijay Eknath Shinde, who is posted at the office of the assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Kothrud division under Pune city police. (representative)

The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught a 48-year-old police constable red-handed on Saturday while he was allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a person against whom the police had initiated preventive legal proceedings, also known as ‘chapter proceedings’ in Pune, officers said.

The police identified the arrested constable as Vijay Eknath Shinde, who is posted at the office of the assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Kothrud division under Pune city police.

A complainant had earlier approached the Pune unit of the ACB alleging that Shinde had demanded a bribe in connection with the chapter proceedings initiated against him, they said. After receiving the complaint, a trap was laid on the campus of the ACP’s office and Shinde was caught red-handed and arrested, officers said.

According to officials, under the Code of Criminal Procedure, the police can initiate such proceedings against certain persons if they have reasons to believe that the person is likely to get involved in illegal activities or disrupt peace in any way. Under the chapter proceedings, the police issue notices to such persons and warn them that getting involved in any such activity would lead to punitive action, including a fine or arrest. As part of the proceedings, the person is asked to be present before an officer of the ACP rank.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The Bihar Handshake: Nitish, Tejashwi and a shared purpose — taking on BJ...Premium
The Bihar Handshake: Nitish, Tejashwi and a shared purpose — taking on BJ...
Inside Track: Outfoxing BJPPremium
Inside Track: Outfoxing BJP
Tavleen Singh writes: Has India changed enough?Premium
Tavleen Singh writes: Has India changed enough?
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 ...Premium
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 ...
More from Pune

Inspector Pravin Nimbalkar of the ACB, who is probing the case, said constable Shinde will be produced before the court on Sunday.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 14-08-2022 at 11:53:17 am

Most Popular

1

Akshay Kumar opens up about his citizenship, says he has a Canadian passport: 'I thought about moving there'

2

Veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away

3

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, billionaire investor who launched Akasa Air, passes away at 62

4

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete dies in car crash

5

Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete dies in car crash

Featured Stories

Bhai, are you listening?
Bhai, are you listening?
25 years of Indo-Naga talks: In search of a destination
25 years of Indo-Naga talks: In search of a destination
Explained: Why India is commemorating Partition Horrors Remembrance Day o...
Explained: Why India is commemorating Partition Horrors Remembrance Day o...
When will the pandemic end? And other pressing questions, answered
When will the pandemic end? And other pressing questions, answered
Back to 2024 polls drawing board after Nitish shocker, BJP turns Bihar fo...
Back to 2024 polls drawing board after Nitish shocker, BJP turns Bihar fo...
The Bihar Handshake: Nitish, Tejashwi and a shared purpose — taking on BJ...
The Bihar Handshake: Nitish, Tejashwi and a shared purpose — taking on BJ...
Who was Rakesh Jhunjhunwala?
'India's Warren Buffett'

Who was Rakesh Jhunjhunwala?

On Alia Bhatt's revenge, Shefali Shah-Roshan Mathew love story: 'Left it to people's imagination'
Darlings' director Jasmeet Reen

On Alia Bhatt's revenge, Shefali Shah-Roshan Mathew love story: 'Left it to people's imagination'

BJP Madurai President quits day after party supporter hurls slipper at TN minister

BJP Madurai President quits day after party supporter hurls slipper at TN minister

Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses ban
Salman Rushdie attack

Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses ban

Premium
For Indian women cricket’s latest star, PM praise: ‘peace of Shimla, smile of mountains’

For Indian women cricket’s latest star, PM praise: ‘peace of Shimla, smile of mountains’

Mythology and historical films in Bollywood — fad or financial gamble?

Mythology and historical films in Bollywood — fad or financial gamble?

In Kabul, Afghan students wait for passage to India: Don’t shut us out

In Kabul, Afghan students wait for passage to India: Don’t shut us out

A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 — here’s why India is watching closely
Explained

A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 — here’s why India is watching closely

Premium
'Taiwan an internal question for Beijing, different from LAC issue'
China’s ambassador to India

'Taiwan an internal question for Beijing, different from LAC issue'

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 14: Latest News
Advertisement