Pune constable caught red-handed while accepting bribe of Rs 5k, arrested

August 14, 2022 11:53:17 am
The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught a 48-year-old police constable red-handed on Saturday while he was allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a person against whom the police had initiated preventive legal proceedings, also known as ‘chapter proceedings’ in Pune, officers said.
The police identified the arrested constable as Vijay Eknath Shinde, who is posted at the office of the assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Kothrud division under Pune city police.
A complainant had earlier approached the Pune unit of the ACB alleging that Shinde had demanded a bribe in connection with the chapter proceedings initiated against him, they said. After receiving the complaint, a trap was laid on the campus of the ACP’s office and Shinde was caught red-handed and arrested, officers said.
According to officials, under the Code of Criminal Procedure, the police can initiate such proceedings against certain persons if they have reasons to believe that the person is likely to get involved in illegal activities or disrupt peace in any way. Under the chapter proceedings, the police issue notices to such persons and warn them that getting involved in any such activity would lead to punitive action, including a fine or arrest. As part of the proceedings, the person is asked to be present before an officer of the ACP rank.
Inspector Pravin Nimbalkar of the ACB, who is probing the case, said constable Shinde will be produced before the court on Sunday.
