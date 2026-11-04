Pune constable rams city police chief’s gate, booked for attempted murder

A constable with the Pune city police allegedly attempted to forcibly enter the official residence of City Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Tuesday by ramming his car into the main gate.

Amol Bhise, 42, has been booked for attempted murder as he allegedly tried to run over the security personnel on duty, the city police said.

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The incident took place in the evening at the Police Commissioner’s official residence, located under the jurisdiction of the Koregaon Park police station.

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Confirming the incident, Amitesh Kumar said the police constable was likely inebriated and in an unstable state of mind. “He was suspended in 2025 and was reinstated in 2026. He rammed into the gate and tried to enter the premises,” the officer said.