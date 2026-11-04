Pune constable rams city police chief’s gate, booked for attempted murder

Pune City Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said the policeman was likely in an unstable state of mind.

By: Express News Service
2 min readPuneUpdated: Nov 4, 2026 10:14 AM IST
Pune city police chief official residence attackThe incident took place in the evening at the Police Commissioner's official residence, located under the jurisdiction of the Koregaon Park police station. (AI-generated image)
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 A constable with the Pune city police allegedly attempted to forcibly enter the official residence of City Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Tuesday by ramming his car into the main gate.

Amol Bhise, 42, has been booked for attempted murder as he allegedly tried to run over the security personnel on duty, the city police said.

Also read | Pune police chief faces contempt plea over failure to curb noise pollution

The incident took place in the evening at the Police Commissioner’s official residence, located under the jurisdiction of the Koregaon Park police station.

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Confirming the incident, Amitesh Kumar said the police constable was likely inebriated and in an unstable state of mind. “He was suspended in 2025 and was reinstated in 2026. He rammed into the gate and tried to enter the premises,” the officer said.

Also read | Robbery of Rs 30 lakhs registered as ‘bag missing’ case, Pune police cop suspended

An officer from the Koregaon Park police station said, “There were guards on duty, whom he tried to run over. They had stopped him from going further into the premises.”

Senior officials said they were looking into the reasons why he tried to enter the premises.

Details about the reasons for his suspension and further reinstatement were not immediately available.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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