Pune: Conservation efforts to get a boost if forest dept takes over Salim Ali park

There are very few cities in the country that can boast of having migratory birds from as far away as Europe, Siberia, China and Mongolia, with Pune being one among them. The 22-acre Dr Salim Ali Biodiversity Park in the city, named after the ‘Birdman of India,’ which lies along the Mula-Mutha river, is a paradise both for bird watchers and nature lovers as it attracts 130 different species of birds. At a time when the city is witnessing rapid urbanisation, this green belt offers a respite from all the pollution and noise drowning the city.

But the park is struggling against growing anthropogenic pressure, especially the huge dumping of garbage and construction debris along with illegal encroachment which is made worse by lack of clear boundary or fencing. The issue came to the fore in the recent meeting between Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray and the members of Save Salim Ali Sanctuary Action Group (SSASAG) in the presence of MLA Sunil Tingre, Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar, Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF) Rahul Patil among other officials. During the meet, it was decided to find a way to transfer the land to the forest department. The possible solutions will be discussed with the minister in the upcoming follow-up meet.

Patil told The Indian Express, “The forest department is willing to take over the land for wildlife conservation. However, there is status quo over the land as per the directions of the High Court and until it is resolved, we can’t take the ownership.”

On the issue of illegal dumping and encroachment at the park, Additional Municipal Commiss-ioner (Estate) Kunal Khemnar said, “PMC has registered an FIR against the person accused of dumping construction and demolition waste. Apart from that, we have increased our security, put up a gate, and are installing CCTV…”