Pune: Conrad to replace plastic bottles in a week

The luxury line from the Hilton Group of Hotels, Conrad Pune, is all set to replace single-use plastic water bottles with glass ones. Jayant Kadam, chief engineer of the property, said the replacement would be completed within the next week. Incidentally, Conrad claims to be the first property to completely phase out single use plastic bottles in Maharashtra.

The state had banned the usage of single-use plastic in 2018. The ban was effected by the previous Devendra Fadnavis-led state government but had not been effective. Aaditya Thackeray, the minister of environment has indicated that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government plans to crack down on single-use plastic bottles form May 1. The ban had made recycling mandatory and recently star properties have been advised to put up bottling plants to wean them away from plastic bottles.

