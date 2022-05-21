Pune: Conmen posing as GST officers arrested in Chikhali

The Pimpri Chinchwad police have arrested two persons for allegedly cheating people by posing as Goods and Services Tax (GST) officers. The accused have been identified as Manojkumar Chabinath and Omprakash Pande of Mukharji Nagar in Delhi.

Businessman Shadan Khan (27) had lodged a first information report (FIR) in the case at the Chikhali police station Friday.

The police said the duo falsely claimed to be GST officers from Delhi. They also procured fake identity cards carrying forged signatures. The investigators said the duo approached Khan and demanded money from him for not lodging a GST violation case against him.

After receiving information about the incident, the Pimpri Chinchwad Police arrested the two accused persons under Sections 420, 464, 465, 468, 471, 171, 34 of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is on to know how they procured the fake identity cards and other documents and whether they have cheated more people by posing as GST officers.