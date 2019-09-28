Pune Congress throws its support behind Sharad Pawar

Hours after former Congress president Rahul Gandhi extended his support to NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who has been booked by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged money-laundering in the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam, the city unit of the Congress on Friday declared its support for the party’s long-time ally and warned that its members will take to the streets if the “BJP tries to trouble Pawar”.

Advertising

Earlier in the day, Gandhi had, in a tweet, stated that Pawar was being targeted by a “vindictive government” and the ED action “reeks of political opportunism”.

In a press statement, the city Congress unit claimed that there was anger across the state and various political parties and social organisations have condemned the ED action that was “influenced by the BJP”. “The BJP leaders have concocted a conspiracy after noticing the tremendous response received by the NCP chief in his state-wide tour ahead of assembly elections. The progressive state of Maharashtra does not support this kind of politics of revenge,” said city Congress chief Ramesh Bagawe.

If the BJP leaders continued to trouble Pawar, then the party workers would take to the streets in protest, he warned.

The city Congress chief said Gandhi had spoken to Pawar on the phone and extended his support.