Pune Congress chief backs ‘ousted’ Maharashtra women panel chief Rupali Chakankar, Sena UBT seeks her arrest for ‘links’ to rape-accused godman

Even as activists are seeking the arrest of Rupali Chakankar, who resigned Friday as the chairperson of Maharashtra State Women’s Commission over the Ashok Kharat row, Pune city Congress chief Arvind Shinde Saturday extended support to her, arguing that she was the only one who was being targeted, but others in the government have been left untouched. Self-styled godman Ashok Kharat was recently arrested on charges of rape.

“I don’t think Rupaliatai Chakankar has any connection with the godman except that she is seen in a video on Guru Purnima, washing his feet. In the same manner, several politicians and ministers bow down before their gurus and wash their feet. It is even being alleged that some of the ministers also washed the feet of the godman. Will Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis act against them?” said Shinde, speaking to this paper.

“The chief minister should have been targeted and not Rupalitai Chakankar. In the last one year, four cases were lodged against the godman. A Marathi newspaper had exposed the doings of the godman. Yet no action had been taken against the godman. And, therefore, action should be first taken against the chief minister, who also looked after the Home Department. Why did the Home Department remain silent against the godman for the last one year?” he asked.

Shinde further said, “What wrong has Chakankar done? Has she not acted on any complaint made to her as women’s commission chief? What concrete proof is available against Chakankar to seek action against her? There is hardly anything. If Chakankar has been asked to resign, why are the ministers who also visited the godman not being asked to resign?”

The Congress leader also said this issue could be a part of a political game to divert attention from the plane crash involving Ajit Pawar. “Since allegations have been made of sabotage in Ajit Pawar’s plane crash, the hassled government is playing another game to divert the heat that it was facing.”

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sushma Andhare said Chakankar has no right to claim moral ground. “Chakankar has no connection whatsoever with morality. If she truly wanted to resign of her own accord, she would have done so a year ago when she first became aware of this matter – or at the very least, three days ago. Instead, she tried to save her position as women’s commissioner chief until the very last moment.”

Andhare added, “If she felt even a shred of remorse, she would have stepped down the moment Kharat was arrested. Fundamentally, this is not a resignation; it is an ousting.

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“Chakankar should stop making these pathetic attempts to cover up the truth with flowery words.

“A mere resignation is not enough. It is far more important that a case be registered against her, that she be named a co-accused, and that she be arrested.”

Meanwhile, activist Vijay Kumbhar said the resignation of Chakankar alone is not enough, and a criminal case should be filed against her.

“A criminal case must be registered against her, she should be named as a co-accused, and she must also be arrested. It is unacceptable that the head of the women’s commission maintained relations with such a fraudster,” Kumbhar said.

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Anjali Damania, another activist, has also demanded the arrest of Chakankar. “Chakankar has done the unthinkable as the Maharashtra women’s commission chief. Her links with the godman have been established. She is also involved in a trust run by the godman. Chakankar has misused her position; she should be arrested,” said Damania.

Chakankar’s NCP colleague Rupali Thomare Patil also demanded her arrest.

Chakankar’s ‘warning’

Chakankar, on her part, has said that she would file a defamation suit against all those making ‘false’ allegations against her. “The one who has committed the crime deserves to be punished. But I have nothing to do with him. The video of me washing the feet of the guru was of Guru Purnima Day, which is part of our tradition… I am going to file a defamation suit against all those who tried to defame me for no reason and without proof.”