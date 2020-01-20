Pune: Cong against MP’s ‘no cantt board’ plan

Girish Bapat Girish Bapat

The Pune unit of the Congress has opposed MP Girish Bapat’s demand for dissolution of cantonment boards.

At a cantonment meeting, Bapat had said that all cantonments should be abolished as they were irrelevant in present times. He said cantonments were remnants of the British era.

City Congress spokesperson Ramesh Iyer said the Congress will not allow the BJP to abolish cantonments. “The BJP did not take enough care of these areas and the cantonments are now facing a financial crunch. Dissolution cannot be a solution to the problem.”

The Congress said these areas are strategically sensitive and come under the Defence Ministry’s banner. “They have ammunition centres, ordnance factories and dissolution could pose a danger to security. Moreover, cantonment areas have a large green cover and their abolition would result in the construction of highrise buildings in the area,” he added.

