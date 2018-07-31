Pune: Confusion over stir, some schools declared off day

On Monday, schools in Kondhwa and Undri region faced confusion regarding the Maharashtra band rallies and the Kranti Morcha protests. Stepping Stone, VIBGYOR and Mansukhbhai Kothari National School and Sanskriti School, declared a holiday, whereas The Orchid School, Saraswati Vidyalay and Bishops School Undri remained open.

Markus Deshmukh from Bishops Undri said, “The school informed parents about the morcha and the rallies.

Attendance was not compulsory and an e-mail was sent to the parents, it was their call whether to send the child or not. However, the attendance was good. Students from Kondhwa and Mohammed Wadi did not attend the school as vehicles could not go to these areas.”

VIBGYOR spokesperson said, “Ensuring the safety of students is our top priority, therefore in the wake of the unrest we decided to keep all our Pune schools closed. The parents were informed in advance about the holiday through our app and SMS. The school yearly plan has provisions for filling in buffer days to ensure studies are not affected.”

Jagruti Dharmadhikari, principal of Saraswati English medium school said, “We did not face any problems because of the morcha. One of the main reasons why we kept the school open is that majority of our students have both parents working and a sudden holiday would have caused them problems. We did not face any problems in term of attendance”.

