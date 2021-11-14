Pune: Confronted over cricket match fight, two minors attack 40-year-old, his friend with sickle

PUNE POLICE have detained two minors, aged 15 and 16, on charges of brutally attacking a 40-year-old man with a sickle and a rock following an alleged fight with the latter’s son while playing cricket. The man’s friend was also injured in the attack.

The boys were detained on Saturday after an FIR was registered in the case by Sanju Patanpallu, a resident of Hadapsar. Patanpallu, who was attacked with a rock on his forehead and a sharp sickle on his shoulder, received 22 stitches on his body and had to undergo a surgery, officials said. Patanpallu’s friend Mahadev Sakate, too, was attacked with the sickle on the head and one of his hands.

According to information given by officials from Wanawadi police station, the two minors had a fight with Patanpallu’s son while playing cricket on the afternoon of November 11 in Kalepadal area of Hadapsar. The duo allegedly hit Patanpallu’s son with a bat on his back and vandalised his bike. The same evening, Patanpallu and Sakate went to the playground to ask the two boys about the fight when the latter attacked them.

Patanpallu and Sakate were rushed to a local hospital where they are currently undergoing treatment. Officials said Patanpallu’s injuries were very serious in nature. An FIR in the case was filed at Wanwadi police station on Friday.

Sub Inspector Vishnu Wadkar, who is investigating the case, said, “The two minors have been detained and booked on charges of attempt to murder and criminal intimidation, among others.”