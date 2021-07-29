Pune: Condition of roads set to be major issue, Congress holds ‘pothole protest’

Congress workers play a game of marbles to protest alleged inaction on part of the PMC in filling up potholes in the city, on Tilak Road on Wednesday. (Express Photo: Arul Horizon)

With the upcoming local bodies’ elections, the issue of potholes on city roads has come to the fore with opposition parties taking on the ruling BJP in the PMC for failing to ensure that roads are made free of them so as to ease travel for commuters. The BJP has once again assured of improving the condition of roads.

The Congress on Wednesday staged a protest on Tilak Road against the poor condition of city roads. City Congress chief Ramesh Bagawe and senior party leaders Sanjay Balgude, Abhay Chhajed, Balasaheb Shivarkar took part in the protest, where they raised slogans against the inefficiency of the BJP in the PMC.

Balgude said the Congress has held protests against the poor condition of roads for the past few years. “There is no improvement. The BJP is patting its own back for its performance in the PMC, but we would like to urge the state BJP unit to look into the condition of city roads,” he said.

BJP corporator and standing committee chairperson Hemant Rasane said city roads had been damaged during the monsoon. “It is our responsibility to get the roads repaired. We have directed the civic administration to do the work as early as possible,” he said.

Last month, the ruling BJP came under sharp criticism for the poor condition of roads during the beginning of the monsoon.

Poor condition of roads has become a common issue ahead of the civic polls in the last few elections of the PMC. All political parties, including NCP, Shiv Sena and MNS, have also become sensitive towards civic issues.