Pune: Con man dupes businessman of Rs 1.25 lakh in online fraud

Online fraudsters duped a Pune-based businessman of Rs 12.5 lakh by making him download a ‘remote desktop’ software on his cell phone after making false promises of huge profits through an online trading account.

The victim, a 58-year-old resident of Wanwadi, lodged the first information report in this case on Wednesday.

The businessman got a call from the con man in October 2021, asking him to create a ‘trading account’ for investing money through a website.

The con man forwarded a message with a link and asked the businessman to download the software on his cell phone. He immediately received access to the complainant’s cell phone and transferred Rs 12.5 lakh from his bank account by January 15 this year.

“Cyber police station verified the complaint and forwarded it to the Wanwadi police station. Accordingly, the FIR has been lodged and investigation is on,” said Inspector Sandip Shivale of Wanwadi police station.

Police have booked the unidentified fraudsters in this case under sections 419, 420 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology Act.

In a similar offence, online con men cheated a 69-year-old woman from Warje to the tune of Rs 2 lakh. She lodged the FIR in this case at the Warje police station on Wednesday.

Police said the fraudster called the woman earlier this year and claimed to be the executive of a customer care company. He told the woman that her sim card might get blocked and to avoid it, she will have to pay Rs 10 as ‘processing fees’.

The fraudster then messaged a link to her and asked her to open it, download a remote software on her cell phone and pay Rs 10 through her debit card. But after she downloaded the software, nearly Rs 2 lakh was transferred from her bank account.