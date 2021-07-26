Pune: Compounder attacked with iron pipe, cash and injections stolen from hospital

The 24-year-old compounder lodged the FIR in this case at Kondhwa police station. (Representational Image)

Four unidentified persons who came as patients to Indus hospital in Undri, attacked the compounder with an iron pipe and stole cash and injections in the late night hours recently.

The four suspects came to Indus hospital at 12.10 am on July 22 saying they needed treatment for a leg injury, police said. But they suddnely attacked the compounder with an iron pipe and threw a chair at him, police said. The suspects then stole Rs 8,000 cash and some injections, all worth Rs 13,000 from the medical counter and fled, police said.

The complainant, who sustained injuries, lodged the FIR on Saturday. The suspects have been booked under sections 395, 324, 323, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act.