Pune completes 100% first dose vaccination of target population

The Pune administration has reached the target of administering the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 to 100 per cent of the eligible population in the district on December 8.

According to district health officials, the first dose has been administered to 83,44,544, or 100 per cent of beneficiaries eligible for the vaccine.

Meanwhile, a total of 5,48,2018 (65.7%) residents have got both doses.

According to the state Health Department, the weekly positivity rate of Covid-19 infections in Pune is less than 2 per cent. However, the state’s weekly positivity rate is 0.8 per cent and there are 13 districts, including Pune, whose weekly positivity rate is still higher than the state average. The weekly Covid-19 positivity rate in Pune district, in the week of December 1-7, was 1.64 per cent.