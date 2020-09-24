scorecardresearch
Pune: Complaint filed over ‘defamatory’ messages against PNG Jewellers

According to the complaint filed by Nilesh Kolapkar — an employee of PNG Jewellers on September 18 — unknown persons allegedly circulated messages on WhatsApp, defaming the P N Gadgil Private Limited

By: Express News Service | Pune | September 24, 2020 6:32:23 am
pune city police, png jewelers, png jewelers pune, defamatory messages about png in pune, indian express newsPolice have booked unidentified persons under Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code. (pngadgil.com)

The Cyber police station of Pune City Police has lodged a non-cognizable offence against unidentified persons for allegedly spreading defamatory messages about P N Gadgil (PNG) Jewellers.

According to the complaint filed by Nilesh Kolapkar — an employee of PNG Jewellers on September 18 — unknown persons allegedly circulated messages on WhatsApp, defaming the P N Gadgil Private Limited. The “defamatory” messages, as per the complaint, stated that the “firm’s owner Saurabh Gadgil and also the said firm are loan defaulters” of a major housing finance company and so “all deposits in the firm should be withdrawn”.

Police have booked unidentified persons under Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code.

with PTI inputs

