Pune: Complaint filed over ‘defamatory’ messages against PNG Jewellers

The Cyber police station of Pune City Police has lodged a non-cognizable offence against unidentified persons for allegedly spreading defamatory messages about P N Gadgil (PNG) Jewellers.

According to the complaint filed by Nilesh Kolapkar — an employee of PNG Jewellers on September 18 — unknown persons allegedly circulated messages on WhatsApp, defaming the P N Gadgil Private Limited. The “defamatory” messages, as per the complaint, stated that the “firm’s owner Saurabh Gadgil and also the said firm are loan defaulters” of a major housing finance company and so “all deposits in the firm should be withdrawn”.

Police have booked unidentified persons under Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code.

