Pune: Complaint filed against two unidentified persons for ‘robbing’ Rs 7.5 lakh

A complaint has been registered against two unidentified persons for allegedly robbing Rs 7.5 lakh from a 45-year-old woman in Kondhwa on Monday.

According to the police, the complainant moved out of her apartment in Kausarbag area of Kondhwa with the garbage bin around 7.45 am when the two unidentified persons intercepted her. The duo then gagged her and took her inside the apartment, said police.

The duo then tied the woman with a dupatta and demanded money, said police. They also threatened the woman by showing a “horrifying” video on their cellphone. One of the robbers pointed a knife at the woman’s 11-year-old daughter and threatened to kill her if their demands were not met. The duo then robbed Rs 7.5 lakh in cash and took two cheques of State Bank of India from her apartment and fled around 8.45 am, said police.

After the incident, the woman approached the police. An offence has been registered under sections 392, 398, 452 of IPC against two unidentified robbers.

“Probe so far has revealed that one of the robbers was speaking in Marathi and the other in Hindi. Attempts are on to identify and trace them. The victim family had collected the money by selling their apartment in Mahad in Raigad district. Further investigation is on,” said Police Sub-inspector Santosh Shinde, who is the investigating officer in the case.

Police said there were no CCTV cameras around the crime scene and nobody else was at the house when the robbery incident took place.

The complainant lives in the apartment with her daughter, while her husband works at some other place.