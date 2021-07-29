Pune: Complaint after graffiti with ‘casteist’ content spotted on several walls in Sinhagad Road area

Local residents also informed the police about the content that has been spotted at multiple locations on the Sinhagad Road.

Pune city police have initiated a probe after a number of graffiti with alleged objectionable and casteist connotation have come up on several walls in public places in the Sinhagad Road area since Tuesday evening.

Local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Manjusha Nagpure and her husband Deepak Nagpure, also a BJP leader, lodged a complaint in the regard at the Sinhagad Road police station on Wednesday. Local residents, including persons from the Brahmin community, also informed the police about the content that has been spotted at multiple locations on the Sinhagad Road.

According to the complaint, legal action has been sought against persons who have written the alleged casteist content on some of walls near the nullah in Prabhag number 34. Similar content was also spotted at different locations like Rajaram Bridge and the flyover in the Sinhagad Road area.

Advocate Neeta Joshi of the Brahmin Mahasangh, who has also filed a police complaint in the case, said, “We condemn this act of spreading hatred against a community. Our members have taken photographs of the objectionable graffiti painted on the walls and buildings near Rajaram Bridge on the Sinhagad Road. Police have been informed about it.”

Deepak Nagpure said he was first informed about the graffiti by a local resident on Tuesday evening. “I checked today (Wednesday) morning and informed the police. Soon, policemen visited the spot. We then filed a written complaint at the Sinhagad police station demanding a probe. We feel this is an attempt to disturb peace and social harmony. We are not sure who is behind this act but a local resident claims to have seen a man and a woman painting on a wall. Police should investigate the matter properly and arrest the culprit,” he said. “I have also filed an online complaint in this case at the grievances redressal portal of the government of Maharashtra,” he added.

When contacted, police inspector Pramod Waghmare of Sinhagad police station said the officials were looking into the matter. Police sources said attempts are on to find out who painted the graffiti and their motive behind it.

