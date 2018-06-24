Pune: Company secretaries inducted at ICSI convocation

On Saturday, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) — a professional body for the promotion, regulation and development of the profession of company secretaries — hosted its Western Region Convocation at Vivekanand Auditorium in MIT Engineering College, Kothrud. Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Savitribai Phule University, Dr N S Umarani, was the chief guest.

“My father was an uneducated man who hailed from a small village in Solapur. But when he heard Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s speech, he realised the importance of education. I’m the first boy in my family to get an education,” said Umarani. “Always remember, listening is very important,” he added.

At the event, president of ICSI, Makarand Lele, announced select academic changes to be implemented from the coming year. “In addition to a change in the syllabus, we have also introduced an open book paper on interdisciplinary case studies,” said Lele. “We have also started an international perspectives corner. In a boundless world, students need to know what is happening in UK, Europe, US etc,” he said.

