Pune company exports India’s first commercial consignment of Purandar figs to Hong Kong

A farmer producer company in the Purandar taluka of Maharashtra’s Pune district successfully exported to Hong Kong India’s first commercial consignment of 550 kg of GI-tagged Puranadar figs. Rohan Ursal, a Director, Purandar Highlands, said they will now explore exports to Malaysia and other countries now.

“We exported the consignment on February 10, and today after getting detailed feedback from importing client, we are very happy to announce that the consignment was a success and well accepted and also one that has generated interest in the importing country for further orders,” said Ursal.

This was a joint effort between Purandar Highlands and Scion Agricos. The consignment had the branding for the ‘VISIT INDIA 2023’ mission of Incredible India, Ministry of Tourism to support its campaign.

Purandar figs have limited market reach due to the highly perishable nature of the fruit. Purandar Highlands, whose members and board of directors are from the Purandar and Baramati regions of the district, has been working with the growers to ensure export quality figs and custard apples are harvested in the region. The farmers producer company has also ventured into the business of table spreads.

Ursal said they had been experimenting with smaller quantities to understand the logistics necessary for export. To ensure fruits have a longer shelf life, they need to be harvested in the right manner and also packed properly.

The FPC along with input giant Bayer Crop Science has been working to ensure farmers grow and harvest export-quality fruits. After the successful trial of smaller consignments, they decided to carry out commercial consignments.

Interestingly, the latest export came after the first sample consignment was sent to Hamburg in Germany and a few EU countries.

Ursal said while the demand remains high, they have committed to providing around 450-550 kg of export-quality figs per week. He said they have got orders for exports to Malaysia as well.

“Purandar Figs were always considered highly perishable, limiting its reach to farther markets. However with joint efforts of our FPC team and our partners, we are now taking our fresh figs to global markets with a commercially viable and sustainable farm-to-table model,” he said.