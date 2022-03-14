Pune: Companies at Hinjewadi software park ask employees to come back to offices

IT companies in Pune’s Hinjewadi software park have started the process of asking employees to come back to work in offices as the coronavirus pandemic is showing signs of slowing down. However, the ongoing construction work of the metro line in and around Hinjewadi has put a question mark over how soon the offices will start functioning with 100 per cent occupancy, given the increased commuting time.

For the last two years, more than two lakh employees working in the various IT companies in the Hinjewadi software park have worked from home. Employees who belonged to other states went back to their homes permanently. Rising cases of Covid-19 last year had seen companies shelving their plans for an imminent return to work. Since the start of 2021, when vaccines were made available for all, the IT companies had conducted special camps to get their employees and their family members vaccinated. Before the third wave earlier this year, there were some steps taken to start offices but the third wave had put a stop to that.

Most companies have now started exploring ways to start their offices. Pavanjit Mane of the Forum of IT Professionals said some companies have circulated forms asking their employees whether they want to come back to the office.

But, Shouvik Dey, an employee, said they have not received any intimation from their employers to return back to office. “However, there is a feeling that offices will start full-fledged post-April,” he said.

Meanwhile, most employees pointed at the ongoing construction work in and around Hinjewadi for the metro line. They said the construction work would increase the commuting time to and fro Hinjewadi. “Companies would think twice before calling most people back. It will result in congestion and increased travel time. The pandemic has made it clear that work from home can be done for an extended time,” said an employee.