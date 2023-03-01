Pune: Commissioning ceremony held for nursing graduates of AFMC College of Nursing

The ‘Commissioning Ceremony’ of the 53rd Batch of 30 nursing graduates of College of Nursing, Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune was held at Capt Devashish Sharma Kirti Chakra Parade Ground on March 1.

Maj Gen D Vivekanand, dean and officiating commandant, AFMC, was the chief guest for the event. Brig Subhashini KR, principal, College of Nursing, AFMC, administered the ‘Oath of Affirmation’ to the newly commissioned nursing officers. The ceremony was attended by the parents, faculty, officers, and nursing officers of Pune Garrison.

Addressing the gathering, Maj Gen D Vivekanand stated that military nursing officers are indispensable members of the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS), rendering care to Army personnel and their families in hospitals located in various ‘peace and field areas’ including UN missions.

He appreciated the efforts of the AFMC faculty in guiding and preparing nursing professionals for the Armed Forces.

The chief guest felicitated meritorious students on the occasion. Lt Vaishnavi Dixit was awarded the Lt Gen KS Master Memorial Silver Medal for securing first position in the final-year Basic BSc Nursing University examination and was also awarded Gen Cariappa Rolling Trophy for being the Best All Round Nursing Student. The Silver Jubilee Rolling Trophy and Certificate of Merit for the Best Bedside Nursing Student were awarded to Lt Lata Chauhan.