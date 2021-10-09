Pune: Preparations underway by principals and college managements to reopen colleges

With college managements making preparations to reopen after one-and-a-half years on October 11, principals are in a fix as only students who have been vaccinated with two doses will be allowed in classrooms.

S S Deshmukh, vice-principal of Modern College and member of Progressive Education Society, said, “Two doses to students seems difficult considering the age group. We just came to know, we will take necessary steps now.”

Meanwhile, Rajendra Zunjarrao, principal, Modern College, said they will begin with practicals, especially for outgoing students — final year graduation courses and second year post-graduate courses. “For all the courses that have practical work, they will have to be considered first and theory later. We will begin with practical work for graduate, post-graduate and first year junior college students in a phased manner. For theory, we will begin with post-graduate students since class strength is low, followed by final year students of all courses, Class XII and then second and first years,” said Zunjarrao.

Principal Muktaja Matkari, SNDT College of Home Science, said the declaration to reopen for physical classes was expected so preparations were already underway.

“Our teachers have been trained in e-content development and we have planned the teaching module, which includes 40 per cent online and 60 per cent offline teaching. The junior wing, which has already started, allowed us to overcome some possible lacunae. We have started data collection on the number of students vaccinated with two doses. Repetition of teaching is planned in the timetable as students will be divided into two batches. As our hostel has been a quarantine centre, it has been regularly sanitised and will be sanitised again so as to admit outstation students. Since first year admissions are still underway, we have to begin lectures a week later,” she said.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.