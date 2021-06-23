Pune colleges propose new courses in digital marketing, e-commerce as pandemic fuels fintech growth

The Covid-19 pandemic has fuelled the growth of digital payment, digital marketing, e-commerce and digital security in India and fintech companies have started to become big players in the job market. And now educational institutions are looking to offer courses which make students ready for jobs in these sectors.

As the management council of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is set to meet on June 26 to deliberate on new courses, university departments and affiliated colleges have mooted new graduate and MBA programmes in these ‘in-demand’ sectors.

The department of Management Sciences has proposed five new MBA courses in services management, digital marketing, fintech, sustainability management and project management from the academic year 2021-22. Similarly, at affiliated colleges, several new courses suiting the current job market are being planned.

The Indira Science and Commerce College has proposed to offer a new specialisation BCom (financial market) and also proposed a new course BBA (hospitality and tourism management).

BMCC Pune (Bruhan Maharashtra College of Commerce) has sought permission to start a new BMS (e-commerce operations) degree course while Symbiosis College wants to offer a new specialisation BCom (human resource management) from the current academic year.

The proposals will come up for discussion and approval in the management council meeting.