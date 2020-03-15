Pune colleges look at alternative methods of teaching to cover syllabus

Hostellers have been encouraged to go home and those choosing to stay have to remain indoors. Hostellers have been encouraged to go home and those choosing to stay have to remain indoors.

Written by Alifiya Nalwala

Faced with the prospect of a leave of more than a fortnight, universities are now looking at alternative methods to classroom teaching and pen-paper exams.

Vasudev Gade, vice-president, Vishwakarma University, said a meeting was convened with all heads of departments and soon a technology-based solution will come up. “We already have some internal systems in place and soon we will make an announcement. Students will not miss academics even at home,” he said.

Vidya Yeravdekar, principal director of Symbiosis Society, also said e-content and podcasts will be used to help students catch up with academics. “It is a small fraction of students whose syllabus was yet to finish. The main thing is assessment. We may just decide to go with aggregate scores and on Monday, we have a meeting of all deans.”

Hostellers have been encouraged to go home and those choosing to stay have to remain indoors. “We are encouraging them to do so since it doesn’t make sense to suspend lectures and have them stay in hostels. But for those who cannot or do not wish to go, they are told to stay within the hostel complex and take precautions,” Yeravdekar said.

Even the administration of SPPU has issued similar instructions asking hostellers to return if they wish or stay indoors. At Indira College, however, some students said they were asked to vacate hostels by Sunday. The college management said there was no such thing. “Exams were on in many faculties, so we couldn’t respond to parents’ requests. We later asked students to go home if they wished,” said Sandeep Gaikwad, director, administration.

