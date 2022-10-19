Pune: Colleges and schools continue regular classes, exams

Even as waterlogging affected several parts of the city on Tuesday, schools and colleges remained open.

In many schools and colleges, semester exams are currently going on that were not canceled despite rain and principals said students turned up in a large majority to take the tests.

Suvarna Deolankar, vice-principal, St Mira’s College in Koregaon Park, said first-year junior college students had unit tests on Tuesday around noon. “There was a lot of waterlogging in our area but the rains stopped at 10 am on Tuesday, so the water started receding. Luckily by noon, the students turned up for exams. In fact, the form-filling work is going on for Class XII students for the board exams and they had also come in big numbers,” she said.

A parent of a student at Bishops School in Undri, said semester exams were conducted as planned. “The school is working till Thursday and both my children have exams going on. There was no communication from the school so we had to send them to school. But we were very worried because the lane leading to our society was so flooded on Monday night that cars were submerged in the water. On Tuesday morning, I made my children miss their van and dropped them to school myself,” he said.

Rohini Honap, principal of Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth’s Lokmanya Tilak Law College in Gultekdi, said there was no change in the college routine and the attendance of both staff and students was satisfactory.

Rajendra Zunjarrao, principal of Modern College of Arts, Science and Commerce in Shivaji Nagar, said backlog exams of degree colleges and unit tests of FYJC, were held as scheduled Tuesday.

“We didn’t receive any complaints from students nor did any parents request that the exams be postponed. Luckily there was a break in the rain in the morning, when exams were scheduled, so the students came to campus and managed to give exams and leave before the rains restarted in the afternoon. We ensured that students were asked to leave for home as soon as exams were done,” he said.

But some city institutions, especially those in or adjacent to low-lying areas, saw low turnout of students. “We have left it to our heads of departments to take a call on whether to declare leave or not. Though as far as I know, all lectures and exams were conducted as scheduled. But even if we didn’t cancel anything, attendance was affected by at least 40 per cent,” said Dr Wasudeo Gade, vice-president, Vishwakarma University.