Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

Two college students dead, five injured as car crashes into shop in Pune

Police said the students of MIT College in Kothrud were going towards Saswad when the person driving the vehicle lost control, leading to the accident at around 4.30 am.

pune car crashOfficers identified the deceased as Rachit Mehta, 18, of Kolkata and Gaurav Lalwani, 19, of Raipur.

Two college students died and five of their friends, including three girls, were injured after the car they were travelling in crashed into a shop on the Saswad-Kapurhol road in Pune early on Tuesday, the police said.

Officers identified the deceased as Rachit Mehta, 18, of Kolkata and Gaurav Lalwani, 19, of Raipur. Preliminary investigation by the Pune rural police has revealed that the deceased and their friends, all students of MIT College in Kothrud, went to the Balaji temple in Kapurhol in a private vehicle.

“They were going towards Saswad and had plans to see the sunrise, but the person driving the vehicle lost control, leading to the accident at around 4.30 am,” said senior police inspector Annasaheb Gholap of Saswad police station. Officers said the vehicle was speeding.

Soon, a police team rushed to the spot and rushed the victims to a hospital where two of them were pronounced dead. The other five are undergoing treatment.

First published on: 04-10-2022 at 02:32:40 pm
