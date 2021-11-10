Pune campus watch: Colleges cautious before complete reopening, offline classes in full swing likely by January

Many colleges in Pune city are taking cautious steps and closely following the Covid-19 pandemic situation ahead of allowing all students back into their campuses for physical lectures and practicals.

Even though the Maharashtra State government, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have permitted the reopening of colleges, alongside issuing Covid-19 appropriate guidelines last month, not all city-based colleges have resumed full-scale operations in a complete offline mode as yet. Many colleges plan to go entirely offline starting the second semester and sometime in January next year only.

In addition to the full vaccination requirement, a reason cited by college administrations for the delay in resuming offline classes is arranging hostel and accommodation facilities on campuses as per Covid-19 protocols.

For instance, Fergusson College intends to resume offline practicals from November 15 as of now.

“Students will be called in batches and all required guidelines will be strictly followed,” said an official.

ILS Law College is resuming classes in a hybrid manner from Monday and has issued a detailed notification for students. The college plans to permit fully-vaccinated students in a staggered manner and has asked students to carry hard copies of vaccination certificates every time they return to the campus. For those students who are yet to be fully vaccinated — one of the norms set by the government for attending offline classes — ILS has facilitated the continuation of online lectures.

Deccan College Post Graduate and Research Institute will continue with online classes till the end of the first semester.

“We will resume offline classes for the second semester in January. Accordingly, students have been notified so that those travelling from far-off places can make their travel plans,” said Prof Pramod Pandey, vice-chancellor, Deccan College.

Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce and SP College have resumed lectures after Diwali vacations on November 8, with the former likely to commence offline classes on January 13.

Many officials said that they were awaiting the government’s appropriate guidelines.

“Even then, students will need to submit an undertaking to get rooms in hostels allotted,” they said.