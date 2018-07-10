Pune college professor alleges director forced him to write wife’s exam paper

Pune’s Zeal Engineering College’s professor alleged that director forced him to write wife’s exam paper. (Representational) Pune’s Zeal Engineering College’s professor alleged that director forced him to write wife’s exam paper. (Representational)

A former assistant professor at the Zeal College of Engineering in Narhe has levelled a serious charge against its principal and the executive director of Zeal Education Society, which runs the college, accusing them of forcing him to write a student’s exam paper.

The student in question, Snehal Jagtap, is the wife of Jayesh Katkar, executive director of ZES. The assistant professor has made the claims in a notarised affidavit.

According to college authorities, the assistant professor is no longer employed at the college as his contract ended in May last week. Despite repeated attempts, the assistant professor, who taught Chemistry at the college, did not receive calls.

According to his complaint, a copy of which is with The Indian Express, Jagtap is a first-year master of engineering (electronics and telecommunication) student at the college. Between December 12, 2017 and December 26, 2017, she was to write five papers for her first-year examination. The assistant professor has alleged that he was forced to write the papers instead of her. He has also alleged that he was made to sit in another classroom separate from other students and that another professor of the college dictated answers from a textbook while he wrote.

Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao, who is the Chancellor of Universities, has sought a report on the matter. SPPU registrar Dr Arvind Shaligram confirmed that the complaint had been received and an inquiry instituted.

Meanwhile, Jayesh Katkar denied all allegations. “We have done nothing wrong and there is no truth in the allegations. We are ready to face any inquiry committee set up by the Savitribai Phule Pune University authorities.

However, once the inquiry committee report is received, we will file a defamation case against all persons who tried to defame us,” said Katkar.

