Pune: College of Military Engineering staff held in job fraud case; accomplice on run

The Pune Police (rural) has arrested an employee of the College of Military Engineering (CME) in the city for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 6 lakh on the pretext of a job in the Indian Railways, officials said on Friday. Another suspect is still on the run, said police.

The accused — identified as Omkar Bhave and Rachna Surve were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after the victim — Varsha Kadam (29) — filed a complaint at the Lonavala City police station, with the help of the Military Intelligence unit in Pune, on Tuesday.

According to the FIR, Bhave worked at the INS Shivaji canteen in Lonavala — run by Kadam since 2018.

One day, Bhave offered Kadam a job in the Indian Railways, following which the victim paid Rs 8 lakh to Bhave and his aide Surve between January and April 2019 in cash and online.

The accused provided Kadam with an identity card of the Indian Railways and assured that “she would soon get an appointment letter by post”.

Kadam, who did not receive an appointment letter even after months, then asked the accused to return her money. Bhave returned Rs 2 lakh to Kadam, but was later transferred to Dapodi CME, and did not return the remaining Rs 6 lakh.

Police inspector Sitaram Dubal said, “We arrested Bhave on Thursday, and are seeking his custody from the court for further investigation. A search is underway to nab his accomplice Surve at the earliest.”