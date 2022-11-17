Pune college girl ‘raped by father, kin for six years’; father held

Pune police have launched a probe into a 17-year-old girl’s statement that she was raped and sexually abused multiple times by her father, uncle, and grandfather over the past six years, police said

Police Wednesday arrested the 49-year-old father of the girl and said that they would soon arrest her uncle and grandfather.

She made the shocking revelation before the Vishaka committee on sexual harassment at her college in the city.

A First Information Report in the case has been registered at a police station under the Pune city jurisdiction Wednesday.

She was sexually harassed initially at her native place in Uttar Pradesh and later in Pune after her family moved to the city, they said.

Officials said that the girl’s family had moved to Pune a few years ago.

“On Wednesday, during a session of the committee formed under Vishaka guidelines, the girl opened up before the authorities about the rape and sexual abuse by her father, grandfather, and uncle over the past six years. The college authorities immediately approached the police station and a case was registered,” said the senior inspector in charge of the police station where the case was registered.

“We will soon arrest the uncle and grandfather who are in the family’s native village,” the officer said.

According to the FIR, the girl’s uncle and grandfather raped and sexually abused her for two years when she was in her native place. “After moving to Pune she told her father about the abuse. But the father too has been sexually abusing and raping her until recently,” the FIR said.

An officer said that the girl was being provided counseling.

In March this year, a 11-year-old girl opened up on the sidelines of a workshop organised by the school on the concept of ‘good touch – bad touch.’ and told the authorities about the sexual abuse by her four family members, including her father, grandfather, and uncle.