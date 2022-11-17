scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Pune college girl ‘raped by father, kin for six years’; father held

The girl opened up before the college’s Vishaka committee on sexual harassment that was raped and sexually abused multiple times by her father, uncle, and grandfather.

The victim was sexually harassed initially at her native place in Uttar Pradesh and later in Pune after her family moved to the city, police said.

Pune police have launched a probe into a 17-year-old girl’s statement that she was raped and sexually abused multiple times by her father, uncle, and grandfather over the past six years, police said

Police Wednesday arrested the 49-year-old father of the girl and said that they would soon arrest her uncle and grandfather.

She made the shocking revelation before the Vishaka committee on sexual harassment at her college in the city.

A First Information Report in the case has been registered at a police station under the Pune city jurisdiction Wednesday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...Premium
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectivesPremium
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectives
Delhi Confidential: Amid hectic campaign schedule, Union Minister Rupala ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid hectic campaign schedule, Union Minister Rupala ...
From UAVs to refuellers: How Israel is helping India keep an eye on LACPremium
From UAVs to refuellers: How Israel is helping India keep an eye on LAC

She was sexually harassed initially at her native place in Uttar Pradesh and later in Pune after her family moved to the city, they said.

Officials said that the girl’s family had moved to Pune a few years ago.

“On Wednesday, during a session of the committee formed under Vishaka guidelines, the girl opened up before the authorities about the rape and sexual abuse by her father, grandfather, and uncle over the past six years. The college authorities immediately approached the police station and a case was registered,” said the senior inspector in charge of the police station where the case was registered.

Advertisement

“We will soon arrest the uncle and grandfather who are in the family’s native village,” the officer said.

According to the FIR, the girl’s uncle and grandfather raped and sexually abused her for two years when she was in her native place. “After moving to Pune she told her father about the abuse. But the father too has been sexually abusing and raping her until recently,” the FIR said.

An officer said that the girl was being provided counseling.

More from Pune
Advertisement

In March this year, a 11-year-old girl opened up on the sidelines of a workshop organised by the school on the concept of ‘good touch – bad touch.’ and told the authorities about the sexual abuse by her four family members, including her father, grandfather, and uncle.

First published on: 17-11-2022 at 12:28:44 pm
Next Story

Pradeep Ranganathan faces backlash for old posts on Yuvan Shankar Raja, Sachin Tendulkar; he claims they have been photoshopped

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 17: Latest News
Advertisement