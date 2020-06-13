Pune: College authorities booked after 27 students appear for re-exam in violation of lockdown norms

They have been booked under the Disaster Management Act, the Epidemic Act and four sections of the Indian Penal Code. (Representational) They have been booked under the Disaster Management Act, the Epidemic Act and four sections of the Indian Penal Code. (Representational)

The Talegaon police has filed an FIR against the principal, nine trustees and three teachers of the Snehvardhak Educational Trust-run Junior College of Science and Commerce, for allegedly holding a re-exam for 34 class XI students on Friday.

They have been booked under the Disaster Management Act, the Epidemic Act and four sections of the Indian Penal Code, for holding a re-exam despite lockdown norms mandating that exams not be held.

Talegaon Police Inspector Amarnath Waghmode, who along with Maval tehsildar Madhusudhan Barge conducted the raid at the college in Panchvati Colony on Friday, said, “When we reached the spot, we saw students writing the exam. When we asked the staff why they were holding exams, they said they were not aware of lockdown norms. They said they were under pressure from parents, who were not ready to pay the fees until exams were conducted.”

Of the 34 students the college had summoned for the exams, 27 turned up, police said. The exams were being conducted in three different classes, and the students were wearing face masks, police said.

“Since it was a re-exam that was being conducted, this means that the college held an exam earlier, too. We are trying to find out when — was it in February or March during the lockdown? In February…HSC and SSC exams were underway and the government had to cancel one of the SSC papers. The government has also promoted all students of Classes XI, FY and SY…therefore, we are investigating whether these students were failed in violation of government directives. We will investigate all this…it’s a serious violation,” said Waghmode.

He added that they will arrest all 13 accused. “I think this is a first-of-its-kind case in Maharashtra where exams were being held in blatant violation of rules,” he said.

The Chief Minister’s Office has tweeted that strict action should be taken against violators.

Maval tehsildar Barge said, “The school staff could not properly explain why they were holding an exam when lockdown is in force. We have asked the police to investigate and file an FIR against all those responsible for this violation,” he said.

State Education Officer (Higher Secondary) Ganpat More said, “We had issued directives to all colleges not to conduct exams or call students to institute premises. Such directives have been issued, yet this particular college was found holding the exam. This was not expected of an educational institution which should have been aware of lockdown norms.”

The education department has warned colleges not to collect fees from students until the government approves reopening of colleges, More said, adding that the government is likely to issue guidelines regarding online teaching soon.

Meanwhile, in Pimpri-Chinchwad where schools and colleges have started asking teachers to remain present on institute premises for at least four hours, the civic body said institutes will have to strictly enforce physical distancing norms. “Though we have allowed offices to reopen, this should be done by maintaining social distancing norms. In schools and colleges, children should not be called,” said Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner Santosh Patil.

