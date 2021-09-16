Pune: Barring top institutions, admissions run low in most colleges despite sops

‘Admissions are open to first-year undergraduate courses. No cut-off criteria, direct admissions on first come first serve basis’ is the notice plastered across websites of most colleges in Pune. While during the admission season this isn’t unusual, what is different this time is that college principals and management are saying the appeal is falling on deaf ears.

Barring top colleges, most institutions in the city are finding it difficult to fill their seats since admission-seekers, especially for basic arts and science courses, are few. Principals blame the Covid-19 pandemic because of which many students have moved back to their hometowns or are now unable to pay fees.

Sanjay Kharat, principal of Modern College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Ganeshkhind Road, said admissions are low this year, prompting him to re-issue an advertisement hoping to attract students. “Since NEET was recently conducted, I am hoping that if students didn’t do well there or have changed their mind, they will be interested in enrolling for traditional degree courses. The situation for commerce admissions isn’t that bad but despite such a high number of Class XII pass-outs, we can’t understand the lack of response for undergraduate admissions.”

He added, “The pandemic can be the only reason since many students have migrated back to hometowns with families or are interested in technical job-oriented courses.”

Principal Sudhakar Jadhavar, who runs several institutes under the Jadhavar Group of Institutes, said even sops are failing to attract students.

“We announced to charge only Rs 1,000 to our students to confirm their admissions. Even our junior college students who have pending fees are not coming up despite us telling them that the pending amount can be worked out later through instalments and scholarships. I have 500 seats for arts, science and commerce of which only 15 per cent admissions have taken place. Many of our Class XII students have not yet taken their leaving certificates and marksheets, so how will they proceed for further admissions?” he said.

Some educationists even blamed the state government for the state of affairs.

“Last year they kept saying no need to pay your fees, don’t force students or send constant reminders. As a result, even people who could pay fees, even if partially, did not do so. The fee collection wasn’t more than one fourth for most educational institutes last year. Maybe that’s why they are not taking further admissions since they fear they will be asked to clear arrears. But the state government seriously needs to look into this situation as admission numbers are very low across colleges, especially in rural and semi-rural areas with educational institutions on the brink of shutting down. And the bigger question is, where did these students go?” asked Nandkumar Nikam, senior educationist and former president of the state principal’s forum.