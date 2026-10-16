Without licence, Rapido told to halt Pune bike taxis

Pune Collector Jitendra Dudi on Thursday directed Rapido to stop its two-wheeler bike taxi pilot in the city with immediate effect, saying the company had begun the service without a licence. The firm will face legal action starting Friday if it does not comply.

“Rapido started its two-wheeler pilot services in the city without a licence. I directed that these services stop today. Otherwise, we will take legal action starting tomorrow,” Dudi said. He said the service would not be allowed to resume until the company obtains a licence.

The order was released after the Collector held a meeting with representatives of auto-rickshaw and cab driver unions and of aggregators.