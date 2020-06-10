Pune: Collector asks housing societies to follow govt directives

The district administration had earlier made verbal appeals to officer bearers of housing societies to not harass Covid-19 patients or suspects. (Representational) The district administration had earlier made verbal appeals to officer bearers of housing societies to not harass Covid-19 patients or suspects. (Representational)

Taking cognisance of complaints from residents of housing societies regarding arbitrary restrictions on their movements as well as those on domestic helps and other service providers, Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram has issued directives to housing societies asking them to desist from making own rules and follow guidelines issued by the state government and district administration.

The district administration had earlier made verbal appeals to officer bearers of housing societies to not harass Covid-19 patients or suspects. On Wednesday, Ram issued an order asking office bearers of housing societies to follow the directives issued by the central and the state governments time to time in dealing with Covid-19 pandemic and not make their own rules.

However, several complaints of housing societies putting restrictions on Covid-19 patients and their family members have come to fore in the last two and a half months.

According to the collector’s order, housing societies should not boycott Covid-19 patients, their family members or caretakers after they return from hospitals. If those involved in essential services stay in the building, society office bearers should not put any restrictions on their entry or exit. No restriction should be put on entry of maintenance staff like plumbers, electricians, carpenters and others.

“If the housing societies do not follow these directives and impose their own arbitrary rules on residents and other visitors, they will face action under Disaster Management Act, 2005, Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 and Section 188 of Indian Penal Code,” an order issued by Ram stated.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.