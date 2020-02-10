Pune: Cold, windy conditions likely this week, says IMD

Minimum temperatures will hover around 11 to 13°C. (File photo) Minimum temperatures will hover around 11 to 13°C. (File photo)

Cold and windy conditions, which kept the weekend over Pune cooler, are likely to continue for another two-three days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, minimum temperatures are likely to drop to somewhere between 11 and 13 degrees Celsius in the next few days.

An IMD official on Sunday said, “A fresh western disturbance is likely to cross the extreme northern areas of the country. We are expecting some cold conditions in the next few days.”

Due to continuous flow in cold northerly winds, western India might come under the grip of coldwave during this week, said an official. “Due to this, northern regions of Maharashtra could experience some fall in night temperatures,” added the Met official.

Most cities in Madhya Maharashtra reported cold conditions at night, followed by foggy morning, said the official.

Jalgaon (11.4 degrees Celsius) and Mahabaleshwar (13.6 degrees Celsius) remained the coldest cities on Sunday. All of Vidarbha also experienced cold conditions on the day, said an IMD official.

Minimum temperatures recorded were also on the lower side in cities like Buldhana (11.8 degrees Celsius), Nagpur (12.5 degrees Celsius), Amravati (12.6 degrees Celsius) and Chandrapur (14 degrees Celsius).

