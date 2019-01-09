Pune: Cold wave conditions to continue for next 48 hours, says IMD

THE CHILL will continue to prevail over most parts of the state till Thursday, owing to the return of cold-wave conditions, informed the India Meteorology Department (IMD), Pune. After a brief warm period, minimum temperatures over many cities in Maharashtra reported a fall on Tuesday. While Ahmednagar remained the coldest city at 6.5 degree Celsius, Pune recorded temperature of 8.8 degrees on Tuesday.

“Under the influence of cold northerly winds, there is a strong possibility of cold-wave conditions will prevail over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha on Wednesday. The minimum temperatures would range near 7 degrees,” said an official from IMD, Pune.

Fresh western disturbances approaching the Himalayan plains, are likely to keep the cold conditions prevailing in most parts of north India. “The temperatures are expected to remain low between January 11 and 13 over most places in the north and western parts of the country,” added the IMD official.

Some of the cities where minimum temperatures dropped below normal on Tuesday were Jalgaon (7 degrees), Nashik (7.3 degrees), Nagpur (7.7 degrees) Aurangabad and Akola (8.4 degrees each) and Parbhani (8.9 degree Celsius).