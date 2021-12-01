Pune: Cold and rainy start to December

Pune city will witness a rainy Wednesday, making it a cold start to December. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials have shared about the presence of heavy cloud cover over Konkan and adjoining Madhya Maharashtra regions since Wednesday morning.

This will lead to continuous rainfall of light to moderate intensity (2.5mm to 64.5mm in 24-hours) during the next few hours over Pune, Nashik, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Mumbai and Thane districts.

Most parts of Pune district have been reporting continuous light to moderate intensity rainfall since 6am on Wednesday. During the last three hours, continuous rainfall has been recorded over Talegaon, Chinchwad, Lonikalbhor, Shivajinagar and Pashan areas of the district.

Cold and windy conditions are presently dominating over the city and there has been persisting overcast sky conditions since morning. The current maximum temperature prevailing over Pune city is 26 degrees but the relative humidity levels are anywhere between 80 – 9 per cent.

The present rainfall is associated with the likely formation of a low pressure system off Lakshadweep in the Arabian Sea. The system is set to intensify by Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rain over north Konkan districts and Gujarat on Wednesday and Thursday owing to the formation of the low pressure system.

Besides, rainfall has also been ongoing over Mumbai, Thane, parts of Palghar districts of Konkan on the day.