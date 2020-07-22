Pune: CoEP webinar to raise funds for govt’s fight against Covid

Healthcare staff conducting screening and swab collection for Covid-19 test at an apartment complex in Dadar west on Monday. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) Healthcare staff conducting screening and swab collection for Covid-19 test at an apartment complex in Dadar west on Monday. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

In a unique move, a webinar will be organised to raise funds to support the government’s fight against coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The week-long webinar, titled ‘Geotechnics for Infrastructure Development’, is spearheaded by College of Engineering, Pune (CoEP), and will commence on July 31.

“It is a faculty development programme aimed at reaching out to young researchers and teachers. Participation fee ranges between Rs 300 to Rs 800 for Indians and $30 for foreign nationals. The total money received will be donated to either the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund of any State or Prime Minister’s Relief Fund specifically towards fighting the ongoing pandemic,” CoEP stated in a release.

Along with CoEP, the organisers include Indian Geotechnical Society and Indian Society for Technical Education, Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra and All India Council for Technical Education. All participants will provide certificates, which will be considered for a faculty’s career development review.

Some of the topics that will be covered include Metro and transport, pollution and environment hazards affecting soil and rocks, landslides, seismic activities among others. In all, 24 experts from India and the US will be part of the Indo-US webinar, registrations for which are open till July 31.

