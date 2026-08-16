Pune CNG network to get boost amid spike in demand

The number of commissioned CNG stations has also increased from 66 to 133. (File Photo)

Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) on Sunday announced a phased programme to augment the CNG distribution network in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, with immediate interventions at Talegaon expected to add around 3.8 lakh SCMD (standard cubic metres per day) of network gas deliverability.

The move comes amid a sharp rise in CNG demand in Pune, with MNGL reporting pressure-related problems at some far-end locations, particularly during peak hours. The company, in a press release, stated that the constraints are location-specific and primarily related to network hydraulics and pressure availability, rather than to a general shortage of CNG across Pune.

At Talegaon, pipeline looping work is at an advanced stage, and pre-commissioning was completed on August 12. MNGL has targeted commissioning of the work by August 20. The intervention is expected to improve gas deliverability as well as network flexibility.