Pune CNG network to get boost amid spike in demand

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Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) on Sunday announced a phased programme to augment the CNG distribution network in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, with immediate interventions at Talegaon expected to add around 3.8 lakh SCMD (standard cubic metres per day) of network gas deliverability.
The move comes amid a sharp rise in CNG demand in Pune, with MNGL reporting pressure-related problems at some far-end locations, particularly during peak hours. The company, in a press release, stated that the constraints are location-specific and primarily related to network hydraulics and pressure availability, rather than to a general shortage of CNG across Pune.
At Talegaon, pipeline looping work is at an advanced stage, and pre-commissioning was completed on August 12. MNGL has targeted commissioning of the work by August 20. The intervention is expected to improve gas deliverability as well as network flexibility.
The second intervention involves upgrading the Talegaon skid in coordination with Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL), with the work targeted for completion by the end of September. A further pipeline upgrade, including hot tapping and increasing the pipeline size from four inches to eight inches, is being undertaken by GAIL and is scheduled to be completed by December 2026.
Together, the three interventions are expected to improve pressure conditions in the affected portions of the network.
MNGL is also working on a long-term alternative gas supply source through Pipeline Infrastructure Limited (PIL’s) East-West Pipeline. Under the project, around 65 km of steel trunk pipeline is being established from the PIL network at Navhare towards MNGL’s Pune geographical area, with connectivity extending up to Hadapsar. The project is targeted for completion by July 2027 and is expected to provide around 12 lakh SCMD of incremental network gas deliverability.
According to MNGL, the alternate source will provide multiple feeding routes, improve pressure at far-end locations and strengthen the reliability of the Pune gas distribution network.
The infrastructure expansion comes amid multiple complaints of CNG pressure drop and long wait times as the number of CNG vehicles being served by MNGL in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad has increased from around 2.62 lakh to more than 6.20 lakh.
The number of commissioned CNG stations has also increased from 66 to 133.
CNG sales have risen to around 12.65 lakh SCMD now, while demand during the current monsoon has increased from approximately 1.12 MMSCMD to around 1.26 MMSCMD. MNGL said the increase of around 1.40 lakh SCMD is equivalent to additional demand from nearly 35,000 vehicles.
MNGL, in the release, stated that nine new CNG stations have been commissioned during the past year, while 16 additional dispensers have been installed at high-demand oil marketing companies (OMC) outlets. Another nine OMC outlets are currently being augmented with additional dispensers.